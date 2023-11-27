Phishing, Email security, Cloud Security

Massive phishing campaigns facilitated by Telekopye bot

Wide-reaching phishing scams have been conducted by the Neanderthals threat operation using the malicious Telegram bot dubbed "Telekopye," reports The Hacker News. Attacks by the Neanderthals involve seller, buyer, or refund scams, with the threat actors using extensive parameters, including age, gender, and online marketplace experience and reviews, in considering their targeted sellers, or Mammoths, a report from ESET revealed. Aside from leveraging web scrapers, Neanderthals have also been utilizing TOR, proxies, and VPNs to evade detection, said researchers, who also noted the attackers' use of real estate scams. Such findings follow a Check Point report on the theft of nearly $1 million from a rug pull scam that involved fraudulent token investments and trades. "Once the token had sufficiently lured in investors, the scammer executed the final move withdrawal of liquidity from the token pool, leaving token purchasers with empty hands and depleted funds," said the report.

