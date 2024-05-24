Network Security, Leadership, Threat Intelligence

Material cyberattacks a concern among many CISOs

Seventy percent of chief information security officers from organizations with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. and 15 other countries expressed concern over their organizations' susceptibility to material cyberattacks within the next year, which is an increase from the 68% and 48% of CISOs that had the same worries in 2023 and 2022, respectively, reports The Register.

U.S.-based CISOs were the third-most concerned about the risk of material cyberattacks against their organizations, behind those from South Korea and Canada, but the rate of those who regarded their organizations to be unprepared for such intrusions declined from 61% in 2023 to 43% this year, a report from Proofpoint showed.

Moreover, ransomware, malware, email fraud, cloud account hacking, and insider threats have been cited as the leading cybersecurity threats by CISOs during the next 12 months. The report also revealed that the rate of CISOs reporting "excessive expectations" in the job rose from 61% to 66% during the past year.

