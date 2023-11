Microsoft bounty programs hand out $63M over a decade

Microsoft has given $63 million in rewards to bug bounty program participants since its first program for reports on Windows 8.1 exploitation methods and Internet Explorer 11 preview flaws in 2013, with $60 million of the bounty paid during the last five years alone, reports SecurityWeek . While only hundreds of dollars annually have been doled out during the early years of its bug bounty program, Microsoft has begun allocating over $13 million a year beginning in 2020 and has been conducting 17 programs across its various offerings, with a maximum bounty of $250,000 for severe Hyper-V hypervisor flaws. Aside from increasing its bounties, Microsoft has also moved to focus on more customer-facing vulnerabilities as well as reduce patching times. "The data from the programs is a critical part of arming product and security teams across the company to deliver broader security improvements and mitigations beyond one-off bug fixes," said Microsoft.