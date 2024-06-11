Microsoft, Google commit to bolster rural hospital cybersecurity

Several free and low-cost cybersecurity services will be offered by Microsoft and Google to rural hospitals across the U.S. as part of the Biden administration's efforts to strengthen healthcare cybersecurity amid increasingly prevalent attacks that have posed patient safety risks, according to Nextgov/FCW.

Aside from providing up to 75% discounts on its security offerings, Microsoft will also be offering rural hospitals free security suite access for a year and grants, as well as cybersecurity training evaluations. On the other hand, free endpoint security consulting will be provided by Google to small healthcare providers, with the tech giant also establishing a funding pool to support migration to more advanced and secure software, as well as a pilot program that seeks to facilitate the development of security bundles tailored to hospitals needs.

Other tech firms are being invited by the White House to be involved in the project, noted Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger.