Sixty-three security vulnerabilities have been identified by Cisco Talos in Milesight's UR32L industrial routers, SecurityWeek reports.
Attackers could leverage the most severe of the discovered flaws, tracked as CVE-2023-23902, to conduct network request-facilitated remote code execution attacks, according to Cisco Talos researchers. Most of the other high-severity bugs impacting the routers could also be exploited to achieve arbitrary code or command execution.
Researchers have also discovered vulnerabilities in the MileSightVPN app, which could be used for command execution, authentication evasion, arbitrary file reading, and arbitrary JavaScript code injections. While MileSightVPN has been offered to better protect the UR32L routers from attacks, exploitation of both products' vulnerabilities could be done in a single attack campaign.
Meanwhile, Milesight assured the safety of its UR32L routers.
"We had solved some obstacles encountered in some areas, and met the disclosure requirements requested by some clients in some regulatory areas. Also, the new firmware version has already been tested by Talos and our support team is working together with them," said Milesight.
Ivanti has confirmed that its end-of-life MobileIron Core versions 11.2 and older are being impacted by a new critical authentication bypass vulnerability, which could be leveraged to compromise mobile device users' personally identifiable information and enable webshell deployment in impacted servers, reports BleepingComputer.
Organizations have been warned by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency regarding the exploitation of two vulnerabilities in the Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile, previously known as MobileIron Core, between April and July, BleepingComputer reports.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news