Malicious Android apps on Google Play that included adware have been downloaded more than two million times, reports BleepingComputer . Most of the downloaded apps were games laced with the HiddenAds malware, the most commonly installed of which was the "Super Skibydi Killer" app, which was downloaded one million times, a Doctor Web report revealed. Aside from discovering numerous apps with the FakeApp malware that redirected to investment scam websites, Dr. Web researchers have also identified adware apps that redirected to online casino sites. Moreover, over 50,000 users had their devices subscribed to premium paid services through apps that included the Joker malware. Google has already removed all of the malicious apps but users who downloaded the apps have been urged to immediately uninstall and conduct thorough device scans. Other mobile users have been recommended to be more vigilant of potentially suspicious apps by reading app reviews and ensuring the legitimacy of app publishers.