Application protection platform vendor PingSafe is set to be acquired by SentinelOne, which seeks to achieve cloud security leadership with the purchase, according to CRN . Such an acquisition deal, the financial terms of which were not disclosed, would facilitate the creation of a unified security platform combining PingSafe's cloud-native application protection platform with SentinelOne's Singularity Platform to enable improved cloud environment visibility and automation. Aside from offering sophisticated secrets scanning in build-time and runtime environments, the unified platform would also allow simulations of cybersecurity incidents through an attack surface management rules engine. "Combined with our Singularity Data Lake, Purple AI, endpoint security, and identity security capabilities, PingSafe will enable us to provide a compelling and cost-effective alternative to stand-alone CNAPP offerings unlike anything else in the market and a superior, more integrated user experience," said SentinelOne Chief Product and Technology Officer Ric Smith. SentinelOne is expected to complete the purchase by the first quarter of the 2025 fiscal year.