More than 740GB of data claimed to be stolen from Viber

Hacker attack computer hardware microchip while process data through internet network, 3d rendering insecure Cyber Security exploit database breach concept, virus malware unlock warning screen

Hackread reports that instant messaging app Viber had over 740GB of data admitted to having been compromised by pro-Palestinian hacktivist group Handala Hack.

Handala Hack has set a ransom of $583,000 worth of Bitcoin for the data it allegedly exfiltrated from Viber's systems, including a trove of sensitive data and the app's source code. Experts have already noted the potential compromise of Viber users' call logs, personal messages, and financial information, among others. Viber has refuted the alleged systems infiltration and data theft although an investigation into the claims made by Handala Hack has already commenced. "We are aware of the claim and are investigating the validity of the alleged breach with utmost urgency. The security of our users’ data is our top priority," said Viber. Such a development follows Handala Hack's claims of compromising Israeli critical infrastructure, media outfits, defense contractors, and health providers in attacks that involved phishing emails and SQL injections.

