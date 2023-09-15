More cyberattacks have been targeted at industrial control system computers in the West during the first half of 2023 but intrusions remained below those found in other systems around the world, according to SecurityWeek.

While compromised ICS devices continued to be most common in Africa, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Central Asia, and East Asia between January and June, Kaspersky researchers discovered that Western Europe, the U.S. and Canada, Northern Europe, and Australia and New Zealand had the highest percentage increase in impacted devices during the same period. Most of the increase in ICS attacks against the West were prompted by denylisted internet resources and malicious scripts and phishing pages.

"Until 2022, denylisted internet resources had topped the list of threat categories, but in 2022, they took second place to malicious scripts and phishing pages, which still remain at the top of the list. Yet, the values for these two types of threats were converging," said Kaspersky, which was able to thwart 34% of ICS computer threats during the first six months of year.