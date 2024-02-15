Nearly 385M records exposed by misconfigured Zenlayer cloud database

Global on-demand edge cloud services provider Zenlayer had almost 385 million records, or 57.46 GB of data, exposed as a result of a misconfigured cloud database that did not have any password protection, Hackread reports. Information exposed by the database included Zenlayer's internal documents, such as logging records for vendors, apps, dashboards, and notifications, as well as customer details, such as names and email addresses, according to a report by cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler published on WebsitePlanet. Several IP addresses and VPN records that could be leveraged to infiltrate Zenlayer's internal network architecture were also part of the leak. Fowler added that some of the exposed records were from a Russian telecommunications provider allegedly involved in Border Gateway Protocol hijacking although Zenlayer had not been impacted by such an attack. Meanwhile, Zenlayer said that it has already addressed the database misconfiguration after being notified by Fowler. "We'll provide additional information when the investigation is complete," said a Zenlayer spokesperson.