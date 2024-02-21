Nearly 79K emails compromised in UK district council insider breach

The UK's Stratford-on-Avon District Council reported that almost 79,000 email addresses have been stolen as part of an insider data breach in November, according to The Register.
Such information had been exfiltrated from the district council's garden and waste collection database by a former employee, who intended to leverage resident data to promote their new business, according to the Stratford-on-Avon District Council. While another database containing information from residents of the Warwick District Council had also been accessed by the ex-employee, officials noted that all compromised data had already been deleted. No further action has also been taken against the erring former employee. "It is important to stress that this information only contained email addresses, it did not contain any bank details, or names and addresses. We have concluded through our investigations that this data breach was a deliberate act by an individual, and not a breakdown of the robust internal controls we have in place," said Stratford-on-Avon District Council CEO David Buckland.
