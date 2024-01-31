Nearly half of Indian population’s records peddled by threat groups

Threat operation CYBOCREW and its affiliate UNIT8200 have been peddling a stolen database including personal and sensitive information of more than 750 million Indian mobile network subscribers, or almost half of the country's population, according to Hackread. Included in the 1.8 TB database, which is being sold by both groups on BreachForums and Telegram for $3,000, were individuals' names, addresses, and mobile numbers, as well as their unique Aadhaar identification numbers, a report from CloudSEK revealed. Both groups have denied directly stealing the data, which was claimed to be acquired from asset activities conducted by law enforcement. Numerous organizations in the insurance, automotive, apparel, and jewelry industries have been targeted by CYBOCREW since its emergence in July. Such a breach was noted to be of an unprecedented magnitude by CloudSEK's Sparsh Kulshrestha, who stressed the need for stronger cybersecurity measures among telecommunications providers and the government to avert such incidents.