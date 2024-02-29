Network intelligence company Sandvine banned from trading in the US

Sandvine, a network intelligence firm based in Ontario, Canada, that specializes in network policy control products, was subjected to government restrictions on Monday by being added to the U.S. Department of Commerce's Entity List, which officially bans US companies from trading or using goods or technology provided by the said business, SecurityWeek reports.

Six different entries were added by the U.S. government to its Entity List that specified Sandvine's existing operations in Canada, India, Japan, Malaysia, Sweden, and the United Arab Emirates. The inclusion of Sandvine to the Entity List was due to its involvement with the Egyptian government by providing it with deep packet inspection technology used for web monitoring and censorship en masse that blocked news and targeted human rights activists and political actors. A form of packet filtering, deep packet inspection uses definitive patterns and signatures for network traffic analysis and management, which includes packet blocking or rerouting.