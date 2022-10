Three high-severity vulnerabilities impacting Cisco 's networking and communication products have been patched, according to SecurityWeek . Cisco has addressed two of such flaws in its Expressway series and TelePresence Video Communication Server software, with the first, tracked as CVE-2022-20814, being potentially exploited to facilitate traffic interception or modification. Threat actors could leverage the second bug, tracked as CVE-2022-20853, to enable cross-site forgery attacks and a denial-of-service condition. Also addressed was a high-severity flaw in the Enterprise NFV Infrastructure Software, tracked as CVE-2022-20929. "An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by providing an administrator with an unauthentic upgrade file. A successful exploit could allow the attacker to fully compromise the Cisco NFVIS system," said Cisco. Security advisories noting fixes for medium-severity BroadWorks, ATA, Jabber, Secure Web Appliance, Touch 10, Smart Software Manager On-Prem, and other access points have also been issued. Cisco added that there has been no evidence suggesting any active exploitation of the addressed bugs.