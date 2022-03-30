Increasing Russian cyber traffic averted in NY

StateScoop reports
that New York has "permanently blocked" the increasing traffic of Russian IP addresses attempting to connect to its network.
New York is also continuously working to bolster digital infrastructure protections amid rising threats, according to state Chief Information Officer Angelo Riddick.
"We are seeing phishing, credential harvesting, malware, ransomware
, web application attacks, software, and hardware vulnerability exploits and so much more. We start by taking every threat seriously and communicating in real time to all those who need to know or need to share. This is our new normal," said Riddick during StateScoop's Cybersecurity Modernization Summit.
The inclusion of state and local government spending within the federal infrastructure law was also praised by Riddick, who noted that the state will be allocating its portion of the funds toward expanding statewide endpoint detection tool access to local governments. "For years we have done this informally on an as-needed basis, but formalizing this partnership is part of the state’s new all-in approach on cybersecurity," Riddick added.