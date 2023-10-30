New AI governance advisory panel appointed by UN chief

Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence have prompted United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to create a global advisory panel to tackle AI governance, as well as its opportunities, risks, and challenges, according to The Associated Press. AI's transformative potential has necessitated the creation of the panel, which would look into not only how the technology could enable "extraordinary progress" but also its potential usage to fuel misinformation and disinformation, discrimination and bias, and fraud, as well as human rights violations, Guterres said. Moreover, global inequalities could also be further exacerbated by the technology, which has expertise that is only limited to selected countries and companies. "The potential harms of AI extend to serious concerns over misinformation and disinformation; the entrenching of bias and discrimination; surveillance and invasion of privacy; fraud, and other violations of human rights," said Guterres. Initial recommendations of the panel is expected by year-end, while final recommendations slated by next summer will be tackled in the UN Summit of the Future.