New anti-spam measures mulled by Google, Yahoo

Numerous improvements are being considered to be implemented by Google and Yahoo to curb spam emails and bulk senders in their respective email clients, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. While artificial intelligence-based defenses have prevented the delivery of over 99.9% of malicious emails in Gmail inboxes, Google said that it will adopt increased validation practices for senders with elevated email volumes. "Many bulk senders don't appropriately secure and configure their systems, allowing attackers to easily hide in their midst," said Google. Aside from implementing a spam rate threshold to prevent excessive unwanted messages in inboxes, Google will also mandate one-click unsubscription. Such an unsubscription method will also be implemented more closely by Yahoo, which also plans to require more robust email authentication among bulk senders by the first quarter of next year. Both Google and Yahoo have also expressed their shared commitment to ensure the security of their users' email inboxes.