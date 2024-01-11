New bulk email security requirement readiness examined

Thirty-three percent of public firms around the world were found to be unprepared for new bulk email sending requirements by Google and Yahoo mandating the use of Domain-based Message Authentication Reporting and Conformance technology for the delivery of over 5,000 emails by February as evidenced by their lack of a DMARC record, reports SiliconAngle. Japan and South Korea accounted for the highest percentage of publicly listed companies without DMARC records, a report from Red Sift revealed. Meanwhile, complete compliance with DMARC requirements could be achieved by only 40% of enterprises around the world, with those in the U.S. significantly more likely to do so than those in South Korea. "...[W]e foresee these requirements from Google and Yahoo to be just the first step in ensuring that domains are fully authenticated. We foresee DMARC enforcement being the next logical step to the February 2024 requirements as those that meet the new requirements are essentially ready for DMARC enforcement," wrote researchers.