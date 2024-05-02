Critical Infrastructure Security, Governance, Risk and Compliance, OT Security

New CISA incident reporting draft rule deemed excessive

CISA's new incident reporting rules

(Adobe Stock)

Despite being crucial in bolstering cyber awareness, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's cyber incident reporting draft rule — which would mandate critical infrastructure entities to make cyber incident and ransomware disclosures within a 72- and 24-hour period, respectively — has been regarded by trade groups and lawmakers to increase burdens not only on smaller organizations but also CISA itself, CyberScoop reports.

More extensive requirements under the draft rule should be harmonized with existing reporting regulations, said groups at a hearing of the House Homeland Security's cybersecurity subcommittee. Such a sentiment has gained the support of Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who emphasized the need to ensure that the incident reporting rules do not cover non-relevant small and medium-sized businesses.

On the other, Bank Policy Insititute Senior Vice President of Technology and Risk Strategy Heather Hogsett said that significant report volumes would likely overwhelm CISA, while Edison Electric Institute Senior Vice President of Security and Preparedness Scott Aaronson noted that the recent attack against CISA indicates data security issues faced by the agency.

Related

Details on 2021 Chemonics hack remain scant

International development firm Chemonics, which mainly caters to the United States Agency of International Development, has not yet provided more extensive information regarding a cyberattack that compromised more than 6,000 individuals initially reported in July 2021, reports FedScoop.

Media, think tank, service spoofing conducted in APT42 cyberespionage operations

Iranian state-backed hacking operation APT42 — also known as Mint Sandstorm, Mint Phosphorous, Charming Kitten, and TA453 — has spoofed major news organizations, including The Washington Post, think tanks, such as the McCain Institute, and internet services, such as Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive, as part of cyberespionage campaigns against journalists and human rights activists, reports CyberScoop.

Feds warn of new Kimsuky phishing attack techniques

The U.S. State Department, National Security Agency, and the FBI have issued a joint advisory warning organizations across the country, especially educational entities, non-profits, and think tanks, regarding the increasingly advanced phishing techniques leveraged by North Korean state-backed hacking group Kimsuky, also known as APT43, Emerald Sleet, and Velvet Chollima, Nextgov reports.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.