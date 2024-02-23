API security

New Cycode application security platform features unveiled

Several new features have been added by DevOps security firm Cycode to its application security posture management platform led by the inclusion of generative artificial intelligence into its Risk Intelligence Graph, reports SiliconAngle.

Deep security insights are being leveraged by the new generative AI functionality to enable more immediate resolution of cybersecurity threats, according to Cycode co-founder and CEO Lior Levy. "We're at a pivotal moment in the industry where AI inside our Risk Intelligence Graph represents not just an advancement, but a fundamental shift in how we preemptively address and neutralize threats," Levy added. Other improvements introduced by Cycode include an updated Executive Dashboard that allows a better understanding of organizations' cybersecurity posture, as well as an upgraded Global Risk Scoring system that automates risk assessments for security violations. On the other hand, Cycode's ConnectorX ecosystem has also been strengthened with more than 75 connector partners and integrations, as well as more streamlined workflows aimed at improving collaborations between application security teams and app developers.

