New Cyolo remote access offering seeks to boost OT security

Increasingly prevalent cybersecurity threats against operational technology environments have prompted remote privileged access management firm Cyolo to introduce the novel hybrid secure remote access solution Cyolo PRO that ensures protection while curbing operational costs, reports SiliconAngle.

Aside from featuring VPN-less connectivity compliant with zero-trust principles and identity authentication, Cyolo PRO has also been touted to enable granular access and actions management based on "least privilege" principles, as well as offer comprehensive supervision capabilities. Such capabilities could be harnessed by organizations across various critical infrastructure sectors to ensure secure access for different users across distinct environments, according to Cyolo. "As OT environments change, Cyolo PRO offers a comprehensive set of capabilities tailored to the unique, dynamic needs of organizations operating within these ecosystems. This solution empowers organizations to seamlessly handle remote operations in their core units without compromising productivity or security," said Cyolo co-founder and CEO Almog Apirion.