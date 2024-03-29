New federal AI safeguards introduced

Growing use of artificial intelligence has prompted the White House to unveil new safeguards for the technology for federal agencies that seek to bolster safety and security, privacy protections, and innovation, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Introduced by Vice President Kamala Harris, the order, which should be adopted by federal agencies by December, requires AI testing and monitoring to mitigate algorithmic discrimination, as well as a public AI inventory to ensure transparency. Other measures tackle workforce upskilling in AI and the establishment of chief AI officers under governance boards which should be ready by May 27.

"When AI is used to detect fraud in government services there is human oversight of impactful decisions and affected individuals have the opportunity to seek remedy for AI harms. If an agency cannot apply these safeguards, the agency must cease using the AI system, unless agency leadership justifies why doing so would increase risks to safety or rights overall or would create an unacceptable impediment to critical agency operations," said the White House.