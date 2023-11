Cybersecurity has been emphasized as a component of warfighting in the Navy 's updated cyber strategy in a bid to establish cyber as a core competency and better coordinate non-kinetic capabilities, which will be crucial in potential conflicts, according to DefenseScoop . "Sometimes on net, or traditionally wired sort of cyber capabilities, may not be available to us for a variety of reasons. And the ability to gain access to targets using off-net capabilities might be the way that you have to go about doing this. And who's better to perform that than the Navy and the Marine Corps based on their presence?" said Chris Cleary, the Navy's first-ever principal cyber advisor who left office on Nov. 21. Aside from bolstering and supporting the cyber workforce, the Navy's cyber strategy also puts a prime on cyber readiness and protecting enterprise IT, networks, and data. Ensuring security for defense critical infrastructure and weapons systems, conducting cyber operations, entering collaborations to protect the defense industrial base, and strengthening cooperation have also been noted as initiatives part of the strategy.