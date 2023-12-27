Malware, Email security

New Nim-based malware, Editbot Stealer emerge

Malicious Microsoft Word documents to facilitate the distribution of Nim-based malware, which has only recently gained traction with the emergence of the Nimbda and NimzaLoader malware loaders, according to The Hacker News. Threat actors impersonate a Nepali government official in phishing emails that include the decoy Word document, which when executed triggers analysis tool scanning before proceeding to either self-termination or connection with a remote server masquerading a Nepal government domain, a Netskope report revealed. "Malware written in uncommon programming languages puts the security community at a disadvantage as researchers and reverse engineers' unfamiliarity can hamper their investigation," said researchers. On the other hand, social media messages have been exploited by a novel social engineering campaign to deploy the new Python-based Editbot Stealer malware, noted a report from Cyble. Both developments come amid the continued proliferation of NetSupport RAT, DarkGate, and other known malware in phishing attacks.

Related

Novel malware leveraged in attacks against defense orgs

Organizations in the defense industrial base industry are having their employees targeted by Iranian nation-state threat operation APT33, also known as Peach Sandstorm, Refined Kitten, or HOLMIUM, in attacks involving the novel FalseFont malware, BleepingComputer reports.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.