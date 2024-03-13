New open-source intelligence strategy unveiled

Mounting challenges in commercial intelligence gathering and processing have prompted the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the CIA to introduce a new open-source intelligence strategy valid until 2026, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Strengthening OSINT processing would require not only more robust OSINT sharing and collection partnerships and the establishment of "integrated" collection solutions but also advancements in managing such intelligence and increased workforce investments, according to the strategy.

Accelerated OSINT growth should also prompt the intelligence community to consider improving OSINT via artificial intelligence and machine learning, the report said.

The strategy, which will be further refined by ODNI OSINT Executive Jason Barrett, follows the CIA's introduction of a new tool leveraging technology akin to ChatGPT that enables the identification of relevant data from OSINT content. Such OSINT technologies have been regarded to be necessary by Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Mark Warner, D-Va., in advancing intelligence agency operations.