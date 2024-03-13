New ZeroFox external attack surface management solution unveiled

Increasing expanding external attack surfaces brought upon by unmanaged assets and systems have prompted cybersecurity solutions provider ZeroFox to introduce a new external attack surface management service, reports SiliconAngle.

Unlike currently available EASM solutions, ZeroFox's offering has been touted to combine EASM with threat intelligence and digital risk protection to facilitate improved asset visibility and technology streamlining. Aside from enabling automated identification of internet-exposed assets that could be targeted by threat actors, ZeroFox's EASM service also allows risk summarization and prioritization through an available dashboard. Shadow IT could also be determined by ZeroFox EASM, with the solution's robust search capabilities enabling the discovery of previously unknown exposed assets before potential compromise. "With ZeroFox EASM, security teams gain greater control over their digital footprint with an automated way to discover, monitor, protect and improve resilience across the enterprise external attack surface," said ZeroFox CEO James Foster.