Nexperia impacted by cyberattack

Nexperia had some of its servers confirmed to be compromised in a cyberattack last month following a report from Dutch broadcast firm RTL detailing attackers' claims of having exfiltrated hundreds of gigabytes of data from the Chinese-owned Dutch semiconductor manufacturer, according to Cybernews.

Immediate efforts to secure the impacted servers were conducted by Nexperia, which also notified Dutch police and law enforcement authorities regarding the attack.

"We also launched an investigation with the support of third-party experts to determine the nature and scope of the incident and took strong measures to terminate the unauthorized access," said the chipmaker.

No further details regarding the specifics of the incident were provided but the infiltration of Nexperia servers was claimed by the threat actors to have enabled the theft of chip designs, trade secrets, and other information from the chipmaker's customers, including Apple, SpaceX, and Huawei, noted the RTL report.