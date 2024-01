Attacks with the new Mirai-based botnet dubbed "NoaBot" have been targeted at Linux-based Internet of Things devices to enable the deployment of an updated variant of the XMRig cryptocurrency mining malware since January 2023, according to Ars Technica . Vulnerable passwords linking SSH connections have been aimed at by the intrusions, which came from 849 different domains, to spread XMRig, a report from Akamai revealed. However, NoaBot has been developed to enable the decryption of configuration settings containing attacker-controlled cryptocurrency wallets only upon the loading of the cryptocurrency miner into memory to evade detection. "On the surface, NoaBot isn't a very sophisticated campaignit's 'just' a Mirai variant and an XMRig cryptominer, and they're a dime a dozen nowadays. However, the obfuscations added to the malware and the additions to the original source code paint a vastly different picture of the threat actors' capabilities," wrote Akamai Senior Security Researcher Stiv Kupchik.