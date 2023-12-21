NSA blocked 10 billion links to malicious domains in 2023

Ten billion connections to malicious domains were touted by the National Security Agency to have been blocked by its domain security service in 2023, SecurityWeek reports. Aside from conducting an inventory of more than 300,000 internet-exposed assets from organizations in the defense industrial base, the NSA has also identified 1.3 million security vulnerabilities and sent over 500 vulnerability advisories to its partners this year under its enhanced vulnerability scanning program. Nearly 70 unique state-backed threat clusters have also been under NSA monitoring, according to the agency. Moreover, the agency has also noted a 400% increase in the implementation of its cybersecurity services at contractors of the Department of Defense. "NSA's efforts to help secure the nations most sensitive systems also help your cybersecurity because NSA cascades these solutions through public guidance and engages with key technology providers to help them bolster the security of their products and services," said the agency.