Okta to buy Spera for $100M, report

SiliconAngle reports that Israel-based identity security startup Spera Cybersecurity will be acquired by Okta in a deal that CTech reported to amount from $100 million to $130 million based on met performance targets. Such an acquisition, which Okta noted is poised to be finalized by February, comes amid IT service management firm's ongoing expansion efforts in the identity threat detection and response industry, which the company expects to see 90% enterprise adoption by 2026. Such ITDR platform offered by Spera Cybersecurity has been touted to enable not only enterprise-wide mapping of user accounts but also the identification and prioritization of insecure accounts that should be eliminated to curb cybersecurity risks. Accounts that could be targeted by Spera Cybersecurity's platform include those with insecure user permissions and those without multi-factor authentication. Such capabilities will accompany similar functionality introduced by Okta in its Okta Privileged Access service.