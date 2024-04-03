Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management

Online xz utility backdoor scanning tool issued

Binarly has issued a free online tool that would facilitate scanning a newly discovered backdoor and maximum severity vulnerability in xz tools and libraries used by major Linux distributions, tracked as CVE-2024-3094, across Linux binaries amid significant security risks, according to Security Affairs.

Binarly has touted that its scanner has yielded almost zero false positive rates in detecting the backdoor due to its use of ifunc transition behavioral analysis that involved the identification of control flow graph transition tampering.

"Such detection methods could expose potential control flow tampering during the implantation of malicious ifunc resolvers. This technique works generically and will be able to detect invariants or reuse of the payloads in other software supply chain attacks," said Binarly.

The development comes after warnings from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Red Hat to downgrade implemented XZ versions and halt the usage of Fedora Rawhide instances, respectively.

Related

Europe subjected to Mispadu trojan attacks

Organizations in Italy, Sweden, and Poland have been targeted by expanded attacks with the Mispadu banking trojan, also known as URSA, as part of an ongoing campaign that originally targeted financial, commercial, automotive manufacturing, and service entities, as well as law firms across Latin America, The Hacker News reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.