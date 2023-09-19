Reuters reports that three organizations in the manufacturing, technology, and retail industries have also been compromised over the past few weeks by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation and its affiliate Scattered Spider, which were reported to have most recently attacked MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment. All of the impacted entities were Okta clients, with Okta Chief Security Officer David Bradbury noting that attackers behind the MGM incident targeted the Okta client to secure further credential access. Okta has previously issued an alert following several data breaches affecting its U.S. customers last month, one of which had its employees impersonated to lure the organization's IT helpdesk to offer access. "We've seen consistently over the past six to 12 months, a ramp up in these types of attacks," said Bradbury. No further details regarding the incident have been disclosed by MGM, while Caesars reported that an investigation into the breach is still underway.