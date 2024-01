Outlogic, the data broker previously known as X-Mode Social, has been prohibited by the Federal Trade Commission from engaging in the sale of Americans' geolocation data following the exposure of religious affiliations, medical visits, and more sensitive individual information from the raw data it sold to organizations across numerous industries, BleepingComputer reports. The FTC has also ordered Outlogic to remove all raw location data it collected from individuals who chose not to share their data for marketing purposes. "The FTC's action against X-Mode makes clear that businesses do not have free license to market and sell Americans sensitive location data. By securing a first-ever ban on the use and sale of sensitive location data, the FTC is continuing its critical work to protect Americans from intrusive data brokers and unchecked corporate surveillance," said FTC Chair Lina Khan. Meanwhile, Outlogic disputed the order's implication that there had been a misuse of data.