Over 1.5M hit by Keenan & Associates breach

California-based insurance consulting and brokerage company Keenan & Associates had data from more than 1.5 million of its customers and employees compromised following a cyberattack in August, according to BleepingComputer. In a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General, Keenan & Associates said that some of its internal systems were infiltrated from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, enabling the exfiltration of data, including 1,509,616 individuals' full names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and passport numbers, as well as their general health details and health insurance information. Individuals who were impacted by the data breach were urged to be vigilant of suspicious communications and account activities, which could be leveraged for phishing attacks, identity theft, and financial fraud activities. Meanwhile, several network, internal system, and application security enhancing efforts have already been conducted by the insurance firm, with additional security measures also being planned.