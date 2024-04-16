Over 100 Juniper Networks flaws addressed

SecurityWeek reports that more than 100 security vulnerabilities affecting several Juniper Networks products were patched as part of dozens of advisories issued by the firm last week.

Juniper Networks has given a critical severity rating for three of the advisories about security flaws impacting its products' third-party software, one of which included fixes for nine bugs in the cURL open-source data transfer tool while the others detailed issues concerning Junos cRPD and Cloud Native Router-integrated software.

Several high-severity flaws impacting other software were also addressed, with the information leak issue in Paragon Active Assurance Control Center that could be leveraged by attackers with root Test Agent Appliance access being the most significant.

Juniper Networks also released fixes for medium-severity bugs in its Junos OS and Junos OS Evolved solutions, which could be exploited to facilitate sensitive data leaks, failed traffic authentication, and denial-of-service conditions. Immediate patching has been recommended.