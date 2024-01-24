Privacy, Data Security

Over 15M Trello users’ scraped data on sale

Team project management platform Trello was noted by the Have I Been Pwned? breach notification service to have data from more than 15 million users exposed and peddled on a dark web hacking forum following a data scraping incident this month, Forbes reports. Individuals' full names, usernames, emails, and other account information were claimed to be included in the stolen file. "...[T]he data was obtained by enumerating a publicly accessible resource using email addresses from previous breach corpuses. Trello advised that no unauthorized access had occurred," said Have I Been Pwned? in its email advisory. Meanwhile, Trello noted that its investigation revealed no evidence suggesting that the exposed information had been exfiltrated through a breach of its systems. "All evidence points to a threat actor testing a pre-existing list of email addresses against publicly available Trello user profiles," said a Trello spokesperson, who added that platform activity will be continuously monitored to ensure security.

InMarket prohibited from conducting consumer location data sales

TechCrunch reports that Texas-based data broker InMarket has been banned by the Federal Trade Commission from engaging in the sale of precise consumer location data days after the same prohibition was imposed upon fellow data broker Outlogic, formerly known as X-Mode, as part of an agency crackdown.

