Over $30M secured by Zafran Security

SiliconAngle reports that cybersecurity startup Zafran Security has pulled in over $30 million from a new funding round, which will be allocated toward hastening the sales of its accelerated vulnerability remediation platform.

Zafran has touted its platform to enable quicker vulnerability fixes by leveraging organizations' available cybersecurity systems to identify security issues. External data points tapped by the platform also provide insights into vulnerabilities' severity, with low-risk issues being filtered out by the system. Moreover, suggestions for identified security flaws are also being offered by Zafran's platform, which could result in significant reductions in security teams' time and effort in creating mitigation techniques.

"In an industry characterized by the perpetual race between attackers and defenders, the exploitation window has been consistently overlooked. Zafran transforms risk mitigation by mobilizing security controls against evolving threats, bridging organizations' security gaps and blind spots, and mitigating risks at scale," said Zafran co-founder and CEO Sanaz Yashar.