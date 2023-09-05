Online item exchange platform Freecycle has confirmed that more than 7 million of its almost 11 million users had their data compromised in a widespread breach it initially discovered on Aug. 30, BleepingComputer reports. Data stolen from the nonprofit organization, including individuals' usernames, user IDs, and email addresses, as well as MD-5 hashed passwords, have been published in a hacking forum since the end of May, with the attacker noting that it has also exfiltrated the credentials of Freecycle founder and Executive Director Deron Beal. Such a breach has prompted Beal to urge customers to immediately replace their passwords in an effort to prevent further compromise. "While most email providers do a good job at filtering out spam, you may notice that you receive more spam than usual. As always, please remain vigilant of phishing emails, avoid clicking on links in emails, and don't download attachments unless you are expecting them," said Freecycle.