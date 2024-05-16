Palo Alto Networks agrees to buy QRadar assets from IBM

Palo Alto Networks announced its plan to acquire IBM’s QRadar software-as-a-service assets to bolster its Cortex XSIAM platform, CRN reports.

The deal's financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition, which is expected to be finalized by the end of September, aligns with Palo Alto Networks’ strategy to enhance its AI-powered security operations platform, which rivals traditional security information and event management products.

The companies will assist existing QRadar SaaS customers in transitioning to Cortex XSIAM, providing support and migration services at no cost to qualified customers. On-premises QRadar users will continue receiving IBM’s updates and support, with an option to migrate to Cortex XSIAM. Palo Alto Networks has also committed to making additional payments to IBM for customers who migrate.

The expanded partnership between Palo Alto Networks and IBM also includes integrating IBM’s watsonx Large Language Model into XSIAM and training over 1,000 IBM security consultants on Palo Alto Networks’ offerings.

The companies also revealed plans to open a joint Security Operations Center.