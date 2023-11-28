Pennsylvania water authority subjected to Iranian cyberattack

Iranian hacking group Cyber Av3ngers has deployed a cyberattack against the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa in Pennsylvania during the weekend, according to KDKA-TV. Cyber Av3ngers, which has already compromised dozens of Israeli water systems, targeted the water authority by hacking into water pressure monitoring equipment manufactured by Israel-based technology company Unitronics. Despite the attack, operations at the water authority have not been disrupted as it utilized manual tools after shutting down its automated system. Such an intrusion, which is now being probed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, emphasizes critical infrastructure weaknesses across the U.S., particularly in communities with limited resources, said Pennsylvania state Rep. Chris Deluzio. "They want to target those who have the least resources to defend, which is a good lesson for us. When we shore up our weapons for our defenses, we've got to make sure we are giving local governments and state governments the means to protect themselves," Deluzio noted.