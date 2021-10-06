Phishing

Phishing attacks spoofing Chase Bank spike

October 6, 2021

Phishing
Telegram bots used in phishing operation that bypasses one-time passwords

Bradley BarthSeptember 30, 2021

Financial institutions may want to invest in stronger forms of 2FA/MFA, such as time-based one-time passwords from authorization apps, push-notification codes, or FIDO-based hardware security keys.

Wireless Security
Wireless device users under attack, using ‘SSID Stripping’ phishing techniques

Bradley BarthSeptember 30, 2021

Amichai Shulman, chief technology officer and co-founder of AirEye, warned of "more and more severe vulnerabilities in the implementation and design" of wireless network communication.

OSINT
The upside and downside of open-source intelligence – OSINT

Stu SjouwermanSeptember 29, 2021

There are advantages to OSINT for defenders, but bad actors also use it to hack into organizations.

