Proofpoint confirms workforce cut

TechCrunch reports that U.S. enterprise cybersecurity firm Proofpoint has confirmed that it will be removing 280 positions around the world, or nearly 6% of its workforce, as part of its latest cutback, which were initially reported by Calcalist. No specifics regarding the proportion of affected management employees were provided. However, nearly 50% of the removed positions will be relocated to Proofpoint's global centers in Argentina and Ireland, according to the company, which added that its headcount will remain relatively unchanged by the end of the year. "This decision was not taken lightly, and it is deeply rooted in our forward-looking company strategy of aligning our investments and hiring to our strategic priorities, expanding our operational footprint by leveraging a global talent pool, and streamlining our organization with fewer management layers," said Proofpoint. Such a development comes almost three years after the firm was purchased by major private equity company Thoma Bravo for $12.3 billion.