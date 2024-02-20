Prudential Financial, loanDepot attacks admitted by ALPHV/BlackCat

Recent cyberattacks against major global financial services provider Prudential Financial and major U.S. retail mortgage lender loanDepot have been claimed by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation, reports BleepingComputer.
Even though proof of the alleged compromise of both organizations is yet to be published, ALPHV/BlackCat disclosed that it intends to offer stolen Prudential Financial data for free while selling data exfiltrated from loanDepot. Prudential Financial, which is the U.S.'s second-largest life insurance provider, reported having its employee and contractor data compromised following a cyberattack earlier this month while loanDepot announced having at least 16.6 million individuals' data exfiltrated in early January. Such claims by ALPHV/BlackCat, which has recovered its data leak site after being seized by the FBI in December, follow the U.S. State Department's introduction of a bounty program providing up to $15 million in cumulative rewards for any information regarding the identities and whereabouts of the ransomware gang's leaders, as well as their affiliates.
