Public sector cyberattacks spike

Government agencies and public sector organizations experienced a 40% increase in cyberattacks between the first and second quarters of 2023, reports TechRadar. Such growth in cyberattack prevalence has been fueled by the lucrativeness of data breaches, the costs of which have increased by 15% during the past three years, as well as the mounting utilization of generative artificial intelligence, which has enabled the deployment of convincing phishing schemes even among lower-skilled threat actors, a report from KnowBe4 showed. Such findings should prompt the implementation of more robust security awareness programs among employees, according to researchers. "Through proper training initiatives, this cost-effective and straightforward approach can effectively counteract social engineering tactics. However, as the sophistication of attacks designed to exploit the human factor increases, the continuous reinforcement of a strong security culture is an indispensable tool for enduring digital defense and operational continuity," said KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman.