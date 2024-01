Public sector cyberattacks spike

Government agencies and public sector organizations experienced a 40% increase in cyberattacks between the first and second quarters of 2023, reports TechRadar . Such growth in cyberattack prevalence has been fueled by the lucrativeness of data breaches , the costs of which have increased by 15% during the past three years, as well as the mounting utilization of generative artificial intelligence, which has enabled the deployment of convincing phishing schemes even among lower-skilled threat actors, a report from KnowBe4 showed. Such findings should prompt the implementation of more robust security awareness programs among employees, according to researchers. "Through proper training initiatives, this cost-effective and straightforward approach can effectively counteract social engineering tactics. However, as the sophistication of attacks designed to exploit the human factor increases, the continuous reinforcement of a strong security culture is an indispensable tool for enduring digital defense and operational continuity," said KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman.