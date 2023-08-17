Google has strengthened its OpenSK open-source security key program with the introduction of the first quantum resilient FIDO2 security key implementation leveraging a unique ECC/Dilithium hybrid signature schema that could defend against standard and quantum attacks, The Hacker News reports. Only 20 KB of memory is required by Google's FIDO2 security key implementation co-developed with ETH Zurich, which combines both Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm and the Dilithium quantum-resistant signature algorithm. Such an implementation was unveiled as part of Google's efforts to transition to cryptographic algorithms that could better combat quantum attacks and comes after the firm disclosed plans to include quantum-resistant encryption algorithm support in Chrome 116. "Fortunately, with the recent standardization of public key quantum resilient cryptography including the Dilithium algorithm, we now have a clear path to secure security keys against quantum attacks," said Google, which is expecting the standardization of the implementation in the FIDO2 key specification.