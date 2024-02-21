Ransomware attack hits PSI Software
Numerous IT systems of German critical infrastructure software provider PSI Software have been disrupted as a result of a ransomware attack, according to BleepingComputer.
PSI Software, which moved to take down all of its external connections and systems immediately after identifying suspicious network activity on Feb. 15, reported that there has been no evidence suggesting that its customer systems have also been compromised. No further details regarding the attack vector used in the incident have been provided. With PSI Software catering to the energy, industry, logistics, and transport sectors, the potential compromise of its data and software code could present significant cybersecurity risks, said Nextron Systems Head of Research Florian Roth in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "PSI Software, seen as a key player in Germany's network expansion since 2011, serves critical infrastructure sectors. Its clients range from energy providers like RheinEnergie and N-Ergie to transportation networks in Stuttgart and Hamburg, and even baggage systems at Prague Airport," said Roth.
