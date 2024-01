Efforts to remove the four-year degree requirement for certain federal cybersecurity contracting positions are being advanced by National Cyber Director Harry Coker and the Office of Management and Budget in a bid to strengthen the cybersecurity workforce , reports CyberScoop . During his speech at the Community College of Baltimore County, Coker also touted moves that would enable the cybersecurity workforce to be more inclusive to women and people of color, with hiring sprints to be launched by the federal government at locations not given much attention later this year. "We need to make cyber jobs more available and attainable for groups that traditionally haven't been recruited and developed. The only way we can defend the digital systems that lay the foundation for our modern way of life is to be sure that every American and people from every community have a pathway to a cyber-based career," Coker said.