Report sheds light on global cybersecurity outlook

Ongoing geopolitical instability has been noted by 70% of cybersecurity leaders around the world to be a key factor in their organizations' cybersecurity strategy, while nearly 50% said that cybersecurity will be dominated by generative artificial intelligence within the next two years, according to VentureBeat. While generative AI will be leveraged by 27% of surveyed chief information security officers to strengthen their security operations centers, a majority of respondents regarded the technology to be mainly advantageous to threat actors, a report from the World Economic Forum and Accenture revealed. More threat actors are also expected by cyber leaders to exploit generative AI and large language models in developing increasingly sophisticated social engineering and ransomware-as-a-service attacks. Such mounting threats are prompting 73% of respondents to emphasize the importance of adopting basic cybersecurity practices and addressing cybersecurity gaps. However, supply chain vulnerability awareness was noted to be lacking among 54% of organizations, indicating the need for a greater zero-trust security focus.