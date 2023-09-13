Multinational European aerospace corporation Airbus has disclosed launching a probe into a cyberattack after the reported leak of data from 3,200 of its suppliers, including names, home and email addresses, and phone numbers, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Following a report from Hudson Rock noting that Airbus had its web portal claimed to be compromised by the threat actor USDoD, who was associated with the FBI InfraGard system breach last December, through an attack against a Turkish airline employee, hackers were confirmed by Airbus to have performed the breach through a customer-related IT account used for downloading documents from the aerospace firm's web portal. "Immediate remedial and follow-up measures were taken by our security teams to prevent our systems from being compromised," said Airbus spokesperson Philippe Gmerek. Such a cybersecurity incident comes a week after the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Cyber Command, and the FBI cautioned of various nation-state cyberattacks against an aerospace firm.