Russia arrests South Korean on cyberespionage charges

Security Affairs reports that South Korean Baek Won-soon has been apprehended by Russian authorities for allegedly providing foreign intelligence agencies with classified data.

Such an arrest marks the first arrest of a South Korean for cyberespionage charges in Russia.

While Russian news agency TASS was informed by a source that Baek had been transferred to the Lefortovo detention facility in Moscow from Vladivostok for further investigation, no further details were provided by the Russian government regarding the alleged cyberespionage activity aside from noting that the case to be "top secret" in nature.

On the other hand, South Korea's Foreign Ministry has already moved to support Baek with necessary consular service but no additional information has been provided amid an ongoing investigation. Baek's detainment comes amid the recent arrests of other foreign nationals, which have become more prevalent after the war between Russia and Ukraine began.